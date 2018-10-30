CEDAR FALLS — An injury in practice to its top player last Tuesday did not derail the Northern Iowa volleyball team over the weekend as the Panthers defeated Valparaiso and Loyola to remain unbeaten in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Monday, UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen reiterated how impressed she was with the way her team adapted.
“I’m so incredibly proud of our team and their ability to handle another challenge yet this season with Karlie Taylor being out for the weekend,” Petersen said. “One of the things as a staff that we talked about was that it was going to be real important for our team to not have individuals try to do too much and have everybody step up and do just a little bit more.
“I thought it was a great learning experience for our team and an opportunity to have different individuals step up and if they can understand what they are individually capable of, it makes a difference in what we are going to be able to do as a team moving forward.”
The victories improved UNI to 18-7 overall and 12-0 in the MVC as it heads into a weekend road trip where it will face second-place Illinois State (20-5, 12-1) and third-place Bradley (19-6, 9-4).
UNI’s wins also clinched a spot in the MVC Tournament and got the Panthers into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 at No. 25.
UNI senior middle hitter Piper Thomas was named the MVC Player of the Week Monday after recording 38 kills, three assists and two digs in the wins over Valparaiso and Loyola.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Panthers (9-7-3) saw their season come to an end Sunday with a penalty kick loss to Evansville in the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
“A rough day for our seniors having to go out that way. They have done so much to solidify and change our culture to have the kind of standards that this hurts more than normal,” head coach Bruce Erickson said.
Erickson said it will be an important offseason for the Panthers, where graduation will decimate its lineup through the middle.
CROSS COUNTRY: Head coach Dave Paulsen was pleased with how both his men and women ran at the MVC Championships in Peoria, Ill. over the weekend.
Each team took fifth, and Paulsen said the stage has been set for bigger and better days.
The Panther men were led by junior Wal Khat, whose eighth-place finish was the highest finish by a UNI men’s runner in four years. Each runner who ran set a personal best and four of UNI’s top seven runners were freshmen.
On the women’s side, McKayla Cole was the top runner, taking 12th.
“They put themselves in it,” said Paulsen. “The culture now that we have established is when that gun goes off they are running to win.”
