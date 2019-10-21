CEDAR FALLS -- With 12 season-best times last Friday at the Bradley Pink Classic, Northern Iowa cross country coach Dave Paulsen says his team is in good shape with the Missouri Valley Conference championships looming.
In its first competition in over two weeks, the Panthers went head-to-head with 20 teams, including many MVC competitors with the men taking sixth overall, including finishing in front of three conference foes. The women took 16th.
"We stacked up really well and made some very important progress from where we have been in previous weeks," Paulsen said.
Wal Khat was our No. 1 runner running a 24:51 which is a Top-Ten time in Missouri Valley Conference and CJ May was right on his heels.
On the women's side, McKayla Cole took ninth with a 21:21 time.
"McKayla had a terrific run," Paulsen said.
The MVC Championships will be at Valparaiso, Ind. on Nov. 2.
"Pleased with where we are at but also know we are not close to where we can be," Paulsen said.
UNI WOMEN'S SOCCER: It's crunch time for the Panthers who will need to win their final two MVC games in order to secure a spot in the post-season conference tournament.
UNI will host Evansville Saturday on Senior Day, before heading to Valparaiso on Thursday.
"We are all a little bit in the same boat where winning is paramount to getting into the conference tournament," Panther head coach Bruce Erickson said. "Looking forward to playing at home on Saturday. I think that is kind of our World Cup championship and we got to get three points there and if we do it certainly is one step closer to getting into the conference tournament."
The Panthers will honor seven seniors on Saturday.
UNI WOMEN'S SWIMMING: After testing itself early in the year against a lot of Power-5 Conference schools, the Panthers were dominant at home over the weekend winning big over Minnesota State-Mankato by winning 15 of 16 events.
Katie Taylor won three events and 11 other Panthers also claimed individual victories.
UNI will return to action Nov. 1-2 in Sioux Falls where the Panthers will take on St. Cloud State, South Dakota State, and South Dakota.
"We felt like across the board we had a lot of improvement from Nebraska a week ago to where we were this weekend," head coach Nick Lakin said.
