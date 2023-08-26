CEDAR FALLS — Alex Teubel has never been more excited for a cross country season.

Teubel enters her seventh season on the Panthers’ coaching staff, but 2023 marks her first full season as head cross country coach. Tuebel officially took over as head cross country coach in October of 2022—eight days before the Missouri Valley Conference championships.

According to Teubel, her elevated role allowed for greater success on the recruiting trail.

“Taking over as head coach during the season last year, [I] really pushed the recruiting hard,” Tuebel said. “I have been around here for a long time, but, when you can say, ‘Head Coach,’ it gets people excited about the program.

It is like a snowball effect. Once we got one recruit, you just pick up some momentum which is really exciting.”

Teubel’s recruiting push resulted in a ‘huge recruiting class’ consisting of six freshmen on the men’s team and six freshmen on the women’s team. The group includes three top 10 finishers at the 2022 Iowa boys’ cross country championships and two top 10 finishers in the girls’ field.

A combination of ‘big impact’ freshmen and upperclassmen leadership makes the build up to the 2023 season an exciting time for the Panthers’ head coach.

“The upperclassmen that we have are awesome,” Tuebel said. “Just really good people that I think are going to do a good job of leading the young people. Then, the younger people coming in are very talented, going to make an impact right away.

I have never been more excited for a cross country season…It is going to take a lot of work because we are very young, but, at the same time, everything is exciting. We are all very motivated to be better.”

Teubel also highlighted a strong finish to the spring track and field season by cross country runners Drake Hanson, Emma Hoins and Kate Crawford as additional cause for excitement. She also noted that the goal for the Panthers is to roll that momentum from the oval to the course.

“You carry that confidence that you have from track into cross,” Teubel said. “So, I do not think it is hard [to carry momentum from track to cross country.] The lull time of the summer—a lot can happen during that time, but you still have the confidence of your track season to fall back on.”

Teubel said that the Panthers understand some finishes may be too big a jump to take in one season, but she could not rule out any level of success given the unknowns that come with her young roster.

“I just want us to be a more competitive team than last year,” Teubel said. “That will come because we just have the pieces to do that…Top five would be a great starting point…Right now, coming off the finishes we had last year, I think top five would be a really great goal. I think we could have some all-conference performers.”

On the men’s side, Hanson and fellow junior Caleb Shumaker expressed disappointment in their team performances at the conference championship level recently.

The Panthers placed ninth out of 11 in the men’s field last year with Brady Griebel leading the way for UNI in 40th overall, clocking a time of 25:45. Shumaker finished second on UNI with a time of 25:53, placing 46th overall.

Motivated by his frustrations, Shumaker expressed excitement for the upcoming cross country season and his chance to guide the freshmen and help improve the team overall.

“We really want to break through with these young guns and, hopefully, make a mark at the biggest stage later on in the season,” Shumaker said. “With these guys, they have quite the work ethic so I think we can really put something together.”

Hanson, who won the MVC indoor 800-meter title in spring of 2023, said his track season—and some advice from his father, Josh—provided plenty of confidence to improve on his 60th overall finish in cross country last season.

“We have a good group in order to succeed this year,” Hanson said. “The confidence really helps me personally so I am excited for the season…

My dad always told me, ‘For you to do something, you have to believe in yourself.’ I finally got that concept down. When you have confidence versus not, it is a world of difference.”

When asked which of the freshmen really stood out to him, Hanson named: Josh Gormley, Levi Hill, Caleb Kass, Chase Lauman, Colin Lillie and Carson Owens. In other words, he named them all.

“We have a good group of six,” Hanson said. “I am really impressed with all of them.”

Lauman joins UNI off a dominate conclusion to his high school track career with class 3A state titles in the 3200-meter, 800-meter and 1600-meter runs and a second place finish in the distance medley relay. Lauman finished eighth in 3A at the 2022 cross country state championship.

On the women’s side, Emma Hoins and Kate Crawford led the Panthers with 21st and 26th overall finishes, respectively, at the conference championship meet as UNI took seventh out of 12.

Narrowly missing out on top 20 finishes, Hoines said has not forgotten last season.

“Using that as kind of a fire under our butts,” Hoins said. “Since we were just on the cusp of it, that gave us something to work for. We are so much stronger than we were last year. Our mindset going is be gritty and get it done.”

Crawford added that, because of their injection of youth, the Panthers set some big team goals with eyes on improving their team finish at the conference meet. Personally, she hopes to trim some time off her personal best of 21:44.5.

“I am hoping to PR,” Crawford said. “And really push my limits. Focus on the mental battle that occurs in the race and make some major strides.”

The exciting group of freshmen on the women’s team include: Makenna Edwards, Eden Mueller, Brooke O’Brien, Greenlee Smock, Kaylee Woolery and Kayla Young.

The Panthers kick off their season at the Cyclone Preview in Ames hosted by Iowa State on Friday, Sept. 1. The Panthers’ women’s team was selected to finish sixth in the conference while the men were picked to finish in a tie for eighth in the MVC preseason poll.