Cross country
The University of Northern Iowa women’s cross country team has been picked to finish fourth in a preseason Missouri Valley Conference poll.
The Panthers are coming off a runner-up MVC finish and a seventh-place showing at the NCAA Midwest Regional, but lost three key members from that squad. The top returnees are McKayla Cole (10th at MVC Championships and the league’s Freshman of the Year), Gabby Champion and Alyssa Williams.
Bradley is the favorite to win the women’s title this season with Loyola second and Indiana State third.
UNI’s men were picked to finish seventh. C.J. May, who was 22nd at last year’s MVC meet, Alex Jackson (28th), Ben Alrichs, Logan Murray and Ethan Smith are back for the Panthers.
Bradley is the men’s favorite, followed by Illinois State and Indiana State.
Track and field
Three local youths captured regional championships at the AAU Junior Olympic track and field meet July 30-Aug. 4 at Drake University in Des Moines.
Nyla Norman won the 100-meter dash in the 14-year-old division, Eric Lucas was the winner among 13-year-olds in the 100 and 200 hurdles, and 10-year-old Kenley Gelhaus won the 800-meter title.
They were among a total of 36 participants from IMPACTT Track and the Tiger Track Club at the meet.
Others who competed were Briauna Bell, Tiana Bell, Sha’Lynn Carey, Jaide Domatob, Ellasa Horton, Neveah Jones, Semaria Jones, Noelani Mattson, Londyn McClarity, Calayha Montgomery, Jameel Montgomery, Jasear Montgomery, Ahdan Muhammad, Ahkil Muhammad, Ahseem Muhammad, Alanna Muhammad, Donae Rivers, Janiece Roby, Anisia Smith, Lawrence Taylor, Maxwell Villa, Sahara Williams, Tionn Wise, Valeighja Wright, Mya Crawford, Reese Dark, Mitchell Darst, Marie Darst, Ni’Airea Miller, Ja’Niyah Miller, Emmie Sager, Ethan Schoville and Jordan Townsend.
