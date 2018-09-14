Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PEORIA, Ill. -- The University of Northern Iowa placed four runners among the top 10 and edged preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite Bradley 29-32 for the team title Friday at the Bradley Intercollegiate cross country meet.

McKayla Cole ran 17:05.5 for UNI, placing second overall behind Gabby Juarez of Bradley (17:02.1). Gabby Champion was third for the Panthers (17:07.7), Gabby Skopec fourth (17:18.9), Alyssa Williams sixth (17:26.5) and Paige Holub 14th (17:58.8).

In the men's race, Bradley posted a convincing victory with 16 points, while UNI was second at 67. Wal Khat led the Panthers with a seventh-place finish in 25:21.30, while Alex Jackson was 12th (25:50.60) and Sam McCool 13th (25:57.9).

Bradley swept the top four spots individually, led by William Anderson's time of 24:59.5.

