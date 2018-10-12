PEORIA, Ill. -- Wal Khat ran to a 20th-place finish in a talented field as the University of Northern Iowa men's cross country team finished 14th Friday at the Bradley Pink Classic.
Khat clocked 24:58.1, while UNI's Ben Ahlrichs was 83rd in 25:50.5.
In the women's race, UNI was 19th in the team standings, led by Gabby Champion's 69th-place showing in 21:56.5. McKayla Cole was 77th in 21:59.1.
