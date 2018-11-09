PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa wrapped up its 2018 cross country season with the men's team finishing 19th and the women's squad 23rd at the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday.
Drake Henrichs led the Panther men with a 78th-place finish in 32:33.8. Wal Khat ws 80th (32:34.1). In the women's race, UNI was led by McKayla Cole in 86th place (21:58.5). Gabby Champion was 98th (22:04.4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.