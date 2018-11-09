Try 1 month for 99¢

PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa wrapped up its 2018 cross country season with the men's team finishing 19th and the women's squad 23rd at the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday.

Drake Henrichs led the Panther men with a 78th-place finish in 32:33.8. Wal Khat ws 80th (32:34.1). In the women's race, UNI was led by McKayla Cole in 86th place (21:58.5). Gabby Champion was 98th (22:04.4).

