IOWA CITY -- Northern Iowa had three runners finish among the top 15 as the Panthers opened their cross country season at the Hawkeye Invitational Friday.
Iowa's Andrea Shine won the women's race in 14:07 with former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Abby Caldwell second for Iowa State (14:20.9). UNI's Gabby Champion was 11th (14:47.1) and Alyssa Williams 12th (14:47.6).
Iowa State was the team champion with 24 points, followed by Iowa with 56. UNI was fourth with 86 and Drake sixth with 164 points.
In the men's race, Festus Lagat led a 1-through-5 sweep for team winner Iowa State, crossing the finish line in 18:30.7. Wal Khat took 11th for UNI (18:47.5).
Iowa was second to the Cyclones in the team standings with 63 points. UNI was fifth with 115 and Drake sixth with 178.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.