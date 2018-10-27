Try 1 month for 99¢

PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa finished fifth in both the men's and women's races Saturday at the Missouri Valley Conference cross country championships.

McKayla Cole led the Panther women with a 12th-place finish in 17:45.4 and Gabby Champion was 19th in 18:01.9. Loyola's Lindsey Brewis was the individual champion in 16:57.8. Bradley took the team title with a score of 51 points while UNI finished at 111.

Bradley also won the men's title with 40 points with UNI at 136. Wal Khat placed eighth for the Panthers (24:24.2) and Alex Johnson 26th (25:20.4). Josh Maier of Southern Illinois took the individual title in 23:57.3.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments