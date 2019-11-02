VALPARAISO, Ind. -- Wal Khat and C.J. May finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the University of Northern Iowa men's team to a third-place finish at Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference cross country championships.
The Panther women were sixth in a race dominated by Loyola, which finished with 17 points and had the top four finishers, led by winner Anneka Murrin (18:00.0). UNI's top finisher was McKayla Cole in 12th place (18:43).
Bradley was equally impressive in the men's race with 17 points. Drake had 74 for second and UNI finished with 94 points. Bradley took the top four spots individually, with Jake Hoffert winning in 24:46.1. UNI's Khat clocked 25:05.7.
