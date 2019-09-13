NORMAL, Ill. -- Northern Iowa got a top 10 finish from Wal Khat and placed fifth in the men's competition at Friday's Illinois State Invite cross country meet.
The Panther women, led by Katie Nimrod, took sixth in the women's race.
Khat finished seventh overall in 24:55.3. C.J. May was 13th in 25:11.
Nimrod's time of 18:14.3 was good for 15th in the women's competition. Cassidy Ihns added a 17th place finish in 18:19.9. The Panthers' top two runners -- McKayla Cole and Gabby Champion -- did not compete Friday.
Loyola was the women's team champion with Marquette second while Marquette topped the Ramblers for the men's title.
