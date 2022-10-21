College Cross Country: Teubel named Cross Country head coach, Paulsen moves into elevated role

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa announced new roles for a pair of cross country coaches, Thursday.

UNI head cross country and track and field coach Dave Paulsen received an elevated role as the director of track and field/cross country.

Assistant coach Alex Teubel also earned an elevated role, taking over as the head cross country coach for the Panthers.

In a press release, director of athletics David Harris said Paulsen and Teubel did an outstanding job raising the status of both the cross country and track and field programs at UNI. He also described the rationale behind the decision to elevate the roles of Paulsen and Teubel.

"Dave will continue to provide overall leadership, but this gives Alex a great opportunity to step forward and provide more guidance and instruction on a daily basis," Harris said. "Our programs have had amazing success over the past several years and I have no doubt that we will continue to see our student-athletes excel."

Harris also noted that both represent the “very best” of what the UNI Athletic Department has to offer.

A former All-American for UNI in 2002, Paulsen joined the UNI cross country and track and field coaching staff in 2008 after a successful stint as the head coach at Central College.

Paulsen took over as head coach of both programs in July 2015.

A five-time All-Conference performer for UNI, Teubel (formerly, Wilson) starred for the Panthers in 2015 as the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Champion in the 1,500-meter and 800-meter races as well as a conference title in the indoor mile. The Lisbon-product also set the program 5K record with a time of 17:07.82.

Teubel joined the Panthers as a coach the following season and helped coach the Panthers to the 2016 MVC Cross Country Championship.

"I couldn't be happier to officially be named the head coach of the UNI cross country program," said Coach Teubel. "I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a great group of student-athletes and alongside our passionate staff at UNI. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish!"

While coaching, Teubel also competed professionally, qualifying for the U.S. Championship Finals in steeplechase in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She also made the finals of the steeplechase competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021.

Paulsen said he is excited for Teubel to thrive in her elevated role.

"This supports one of our main goals of providing student athletes with the best possible experience while at UNI,” Paulsen said. “Alex has done an excellent job for this program."