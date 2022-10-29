College Cross Country: Pair of women's cross country runners place in top 30, Panthers compete at MVC Championship:

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — The UNI men's and women's cross country teams travelled to Terre Haute, Indiana to take part in the MVC Championship meet.

The women's team came in seventh place overall with a score of 165 total places, finishing with a total spread of 59 seconds from their top competitor to their fifth.

Emma Hoins paced the Panthers with a time of 22:19 and placed 21st overall.

Kate Crawford finished 10 seconds after Hoins with a time of 22:29 and came in at 26th in the field.

Mia Rampton, Paige Holub and Isabelle Schaffer rounded out the scoring five for the Panthers. Rampton posted a 23:04.0, Holub clocked a 23:04.8 and Schaffer clocked a 23:18 to come in 41st, 42nd and 43rd overall.

In the men's competition, the Panthers came in ninth as a team with a score of 251 total places.

Brady Griebel led the way with a time of 25:45, finishing in 40th overall.

Caleb Shumaker, Jayden Dickson, Payton Marrs and Drake Hanson rounded out the scoring five for UNI with times of 25:53, 26:21, 26:25 and 26:31, respectively.