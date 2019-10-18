PEORIA, Ill. -- Wal Khat and C.J. May finished among the top 25 to lead the University of Northern Iowa men's cross country team to a sixth-place finish Friday at the 20-team Bradley "Pink" Classic.
Khat clocked 24:51 for 13th place and May 24:57.9 for 23rd. Drake Henrichs was 34th and Logan Murray placed 42nd.
Drake won the men's team title with 81 points, followed by Illinois with 114. UNI totaled 185. Dustin Hatfield, running unattached, was the individual winner in 24:00, followed by Illinois' Irwin Loud in 24:11.6.
McKayla Cole ran a strong race for the UNI women's team, placing ninth in 21:21.2. South Dakota's Abby Ripperda was the winner in 20:49.8. UNI's Cassidy Ihns finished 24th in 21:54.1.
Bradley was the women's team champion with 67 points while the Panthers were 15th among 23 teams with 368 points.
