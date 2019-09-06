IOWA CITY -- The University of Iowa put together strong performances in both the men's and women's races and cruised to the team titles in both divisions at the Hawkeye Invitational cross country meet Friday.
UNI placed fourth in the women's competition and fifth in the men's field.
You have free articles remaining.
Adam Fogg of Drake was the men's individual champion in 18:06.8 while Iowa State's Abby Caldwell captured the women's race in 14:02.
UNI's top finishers were C.J. May and Wal Khat, who took ninth and 13th, respectively, in the men's field. Cassidy Ihns and Gabby Champion placed 14th and 15th for the Panthers in the women's race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.