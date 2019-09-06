{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY -- The University of Iowa put together strong performances in both the men's and women's races and cruised to the team titles in both divisions at the Hawkeye Invitational cross country meet Friday.

UNI placed fourth in the women's competition and fifth in the men's field.

Adam Fogg of Drake was the men's individual champion in 18:06.8 while Iowa State's Abby Caldwell captured the women's race in 14:02.

UNI's top finishers were C.J. May and Wal Khat, who took ninth and 13th, respectively, in the men's field. Cassidy Ihns and Gabby Champion placed 14th and 15th for the Panthers in the women's race.

