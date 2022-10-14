 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

College cross country: Hoins, Schumaker led UNI at Bradley

UNI

PEORIA, Ill. -- At the Bradley Pink Classic, Northern Iowa took on a strong field of teams, 42 women, 35 men, in a lead-up competition to the Missouri Valley Conference championship in two weeks. 

Pacing the UNI women was Eimily Hoins as she took 85th out of 306 runners in the 6K race. She finished in 21 minutes and 54 seconds. The Panthers took 18th overall. Paige Holub finished just out of the Top 100 in 102nd in 22 minutes flat.

For the men. Caleb Schumaker finished 155th, finishing the 8k in 25:22. 

