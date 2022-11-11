College cross country: Hoins leads UNI at NCAA Midwest Regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Northern Iowa women finished 25th out of 33 teams Friday at the NCAA Midwest Regional at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Sophomore Emma Hoins led the Panthers by finishing 93rd in the 6,000 meter race. Hoins crossed the finish line in 21 minutes 42.0 seconds.

Mia Rampton was 143rd (22:19.6), Kate Crawford 148th (22:23.5), Sydney Schaffer was 156th (22:31.2), Paige Holub 160th (22:36.9), Isabelle Schaffer 177th (22:58.7) and Sophia Jungling was 183rd (23:06.7).

On the men’s side, Caleb Schumaker led the Panthers in 150th. Schumaker crossed the 10,000 meter finish line in 31:59.8.

Payton Marrs was 156th, Brady Griebel 172nd and Drake Hanson 192nd.