STILLWATER, Okla. -- McKayla Cole worked her way to a 58th-place finish and Wal Khat placed 60th with a career-best time as the University of Northern Iowa cross country teams competed in the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday at Oklahoma State.
Cole clocked 22:02.8 to lead the Panther women, who were 25th in the team standings. Paige Holub was 144th for UNI in 23:12.0. Illinois won the women's team title with Iowa State sixth and Iowa 10th. Iowa State's Cailie Logue was the individual winner in 20:20.6.
In the men's race, Khat's 32:14.0 led UNI while Logan Murray was 84th in 32:43.2 and C.J. May finished 91st in 32:47.1
Tulsa was the men's champion with Iowa State second and Iowa seventh. Edwin Kurgat of Iowa State won the race in 30:38.3.
