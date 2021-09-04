 Skip to main content
Creighton takes down UNI in three at Kentucky Invitational
UNI ATHLETICS ROUNDUP

Creighton takes down UNI in three at Kentucky Invitational

Erin Kerkhoff 2021

Kerkhoff

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – True freshman Kira Fallert knocked down eight kills, but Northern Iowa was on the short end of a match against Creighton Saturday at the Kentucky Wildcat Invitational.

The Jays topped the Panthers 25-20, 25-21, 25-11.

Kaylee Donner had 12 digs, while Carly Spies had five blocks.

UNI went 0-3 on the weekend to fall to 2-3. The Panthers will next be in action next Thursday at the Washington State Tournament against Gonzaga.

UNI will also play Washington State and Long Beach State on Friday.

FridayThe Panthers were swept by USC and No. 3 Kentucky.

USC took down UNI, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12, while the Wildcats topped the Panthers 25-5, 25-17, 25-19.

Against USC, Kaylissa Arndorfer had six kills, while Tyler Alden and Emily Holterhaus each had five.

Holtherhaus led the Panthers with six kills against Kentucky.

Women’s soccerUNI posted a 2-0 shutout over NAIA St. Ambrose Friday at home. Lauren Heinsch scored both Panther goals.

Caitlin Richards picked up the win in net facing only one shot. UNI outshot the Bees, 21-1.

The Panthers host South Dakota today at 1 p.m.

Paralympics Northern Iowa track and field athlete Erin Kerkhoff finished 8th in the T13 final of the 400 at the Tokyo Paralympics Friday.

Kerkhoff ran her fastest time of the year in 58.06.

UNI logo 2014
Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

