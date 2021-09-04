Creighton takes down UNI in three at Kentucky Invitational

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – True freshman Kira Fallert knocked down eight kills, but Northern Iowa was on the short end of a match against Creighton Saturday at the Kentucky Wildcat Invitational.

The Jays topped the Panthers 25-20, 25-21, 25-11.

Kaylee Donner had 12 digs, while Carly Spies had five blocks.

UNI went 0-3 on the weekend to fall to 2-3. The Panthers will next be in action next Thursday at the Washington State Tournament against Gonzaga.

UNI will also play Washington State and Long Beach State on Friday.

FridayThe Panthers were swept by USC and No. 3 Kentucky.

USC took down UNI, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12, while the Wildcats topped the Panthers 25-5, 25-17, 25-19.

Against USC, Kaylissa Arndorfer had six kills, while Tyler Alden and Emily Holterhaus each had five.

Holtherhaus led the Panthers with six kills against Kentucky.

Women’s soccerUNI posted a 2-0 shutout over NAIA St. Ambrose Friday at home. Lauren Heinsch scored both Panther goals.

Caitlin Richards picked up the win in net facing only one shot. UNI outshot the Bees, 21-1.