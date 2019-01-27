CEDAR FALLS -- With a huge dual on the horizon, Northern Iowa did not lift its foot off the throttle Sunday in advance.
Using four bonus wins, including a thrilling pin by Jay Schwarm at 125 to kick the meet off, the Panthers scored a decisive 28-9 victory over Oklahoma Sunday at the West Gym.
The win gave UNI the series lead over OU, 9-8, and it was the largest margin of victory over the Sooners by the Panthers since the 1950 NCAA national championship team beat OU, 24-5.
No. 19 UNI improved to 5-4 overall, and 5-0 in the Big 12, with a showdown with No. 4 Oklahoma State Friday in Stillwater, Okla.
"There were some great moments," UNI head coach Doug Schwab said.
The three featured matches were going to be at 141, 149 and 174.
But the 125 match between Schwarm and Christian Moody took a back seat to nothing.
An early take down and hard returned to the mat by Moody, stunned Schwarm forcing him to take an injury time out. But after Schwarm shook off the cobwebs, he hit a 6-point move on the edge in the final 15 seconds to take a 7-4 lead.
Then in the second, Moody reversed Schwarm to his back for a 10-8 lead, only to see Schwarm secure a cradle from the standing position and eventually work to a fall in 4 minutes and 12 seconds.
It was Schwarm's 29th career fall which lands him inside UNI's top-10 all-time.
Schwab said it showed great strength and resolve to shake off getting the wind knocked out and then avenging a pair of losses to Moody.
"How you respond, because he got stricken a little bit there," Schwab said. "He got put down hard, and that is what that guy should do, but being able to get back on the horse is really important and then kind of getting the tone set for the team."
Josh Alber won his 12th consecutive match at 141 to improve to 23-4, when he hit a low single, worked to cover Dom Demas' hips and then ride Demas out for a 5-4 win in the only match featuring two-ranked wrestlers. Alber came in at No. 8, and Demas No. 11.
It was the same take down and finish Alber had to use to tie the match at 3-all in the second after falling behind early. He credits training partner Derek Holschlag with getting the job done.
"I was excited to wrestle a young a guy that is on the rise, with kind of an unorthodox style," Alber said. "I told Derek ... I told him after the match I owe so much to you because that is a position we have been working on the last three weeks, and just really familiar for to me to be on the edge and to have to finish."
Once again, Max Thomsen showed off his offensive abilities as he registered a 13-4 major decision over three-time NCAA qualifier at 149. After losing at Missouri two weeks ago, Thomsen has rattled off a pair of technical falls and Sunday's major decision.
"I've just tried to go back to consistency and keeping it simple," Thomsen said. "I'm just trying to go out and wrestle instead of worrying about winning or losing, getting back to pushing the pace, firing off attacks and a lot of good things have been happening."
Bryce Steiert added a 18-1 technical fall at 165 over Hayden Hanson, and Drew Foster had a 12-4 major over Kayne MacCallum.
Taylor Lujan at 174 and Carter Isley at heavyweight were also winners for the Panthers.
"Max, the last time these guys were in town that guy beat him," Schwab added. "For him to get a bonus points was really good. Steiert put a hammering on top, Foster hit some real good attacks."
Now it is on to the Cowboys.
"Overall, solid team performance putting two back-to-back and now start to look to Oklahoma State," Schwab added. "That is coaches ... we kind of flip to the next one. That is obviously a big dual, they are the highest ranked team in the Big 12 and they are a good team, setting the mark for the Big 12."
