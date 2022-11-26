College Wrestling Roundup: UNI's Voelker wins Harold Nichols Open title

AMES – In a battle of two of the top incoming true freshmen at 197 pounds, Northern Iowa’s Wyatt Voelker edged Iowa’s Kolby Franklin, 3-1, to win the Harold Nichols Open Saturday at Iowa State.

Voelker’s victory highlighted a strong day for the Panthers.

Among the other top performances Iowa State’s Ramazan Attasauov topped UNI’s Cory Land in the 133 finals, 9-5.

Land reached the finals with a pair of quick pins of 32 and 41 seconds.

Attasauov beat Panther Julian Farber, 8-3, in the semifinals. Farber, who majored Cyclone Evan Frost, 13-2, in his first match, beat teammate Garrett Funk, 6-5, for third.

UNI’s Connor Thorpe was second at 141, losing to ISU’s Jacob Frost, 7-4, in the championship match.

In the 149 final, Cyclone Cam Robinson beat UNI freshmen Ryder Downey, 8-4. Downey edged teammate Cael Rahnavardi, 4-2 in sudden victory in the semifinals. The Panthers’ Adam Allard was fourth.

It was an all UNI final at 157 as Da'Jun Johnson topped Evan Yant, 3-2 for the title.

Other top finishes for UNI were a third-place by Cayd Lara at 165.

In two-man bracket at 184, Parker Keckeisen topped South Dakota State’s Roman Rogotzke twice, by technical fall, 20-4 and by major decision, 15-3.

Iowa tops Penn: Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season.

“Gutsy, gutsy at the end. Warner gutsy,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “There were no slouches out there from Penn. It’s not a moral win for them, not with that staff and what I saw. We have to get better, that’s where we’re at.”

The Hawkeyes got a major decision at 165 from Patrick Kennedy over Lucas Revano, 14-5, and Tony Cassioppi over Ben Goldin, 9-0, at heavyweight.

Iowa also got a 11-10 win from Jacob Warner at 197 over Cole Urbas, while Nelson Brands at 174, Abe Assad at 184 and Max Murin at 149 were also victorious.

Murin, ranked sixth, beat 10th-ranked Doug Zapf, 6-4, in sudden victory.

The Hawkeyes host Iowa State next Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a 1:30 p.m. match.