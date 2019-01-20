CEDAR FALLS -- The offense was good.
And because the offense was good, the separation from opponent was real good.
Behind three technical falls and two major decisions, Northern Iowa rolled to a 29-9 victory over Air Force Sunday at the West Gym in Big 12 Conference wrestling action.
The Panthers racked up 21 take downs and 34 near fall points against the Falcons.
"We were able to open a lot of guys on top," UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. "When you put 15, 16, 20 points on the board you don't lose too many matches."
Waterloo East's Tyrell Gordon got UNI off to a strong start with an 8-2 win over Casey Jumps, and Jay Schwarm's 10-0 win over Sidney Flores at 125 put the Panthers up 7-3.
The real separation began at 149 where Max Thomsen recorded UNI's first technical fall, 19-1 over Tommy Stager.
Air Force got the win at 157, that made it 15-9, but Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan followed with back-to-back technical falls at 165 and 174, and Drew Foster closed out the meet with a 15-5 major decision over Jake Thompson.
"It was good for our guys," Schwab said. "I know we can be much sharper when we step out there. Yeah, you look at 29-9, but I look at positions ... just want to see more."
Also, at 141, Josh Alber ran his win streak to 10 and won his 99th career match with 5-0 decision over Garrett O'Shea.
UNI returns to action next Friday and Sunday when it host Big 12 opponents Northern Colorado on Friday, and Oklahoma Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.