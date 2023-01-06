College women's basketball: UNI tops Murray State 81-54

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa glided to Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory over Murray State, 81-54, in a Friday at the McLeod Center.

An unforgiving command on defense proved to be the deciding factor in the Panthers’ rolled to their third consecutive victory.

“We had two emphases. One was keep them off the free-throw line, which we did a terrific job of that in the first half,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “And then they’re plus nine on the glass, so those two things were emphases that we made throughout the course of the week and I thought, for the most part, we did a terrific job of handling those categories.”

Junior Grace Boffeli was Northern Iowa’s lead scorer and had a double-double performance against the Racers, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Murray State was led Katelyn Young with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Boffeli started the scoring early for the Panthers with a field goal in the first 20 seconds of play. After breaking open a 12-2 lead, the Racers answered back with 10 points to Northern Iowa’s four, ending the quarter 16-12.

The second quarter belonged to the Panthers. Following a field goal by Kam Finley, the Cedar Falls alum made three straight layups before the Racers could respond with a Young three-pointer. But Northern Iowa’s defense kept Murray down to five points and dominating on rebounds, going hand-in-hand with a relentless offense that took the Panthers into halftime with a 37-17 lead.

“We talked a lot about going downhill and being the aggressor for the start of the game,” said Emerson Green, who had 17 points. “Tonight that was getting to the rim and I have teammates are outstanding passers – I know that me and Maya [McDermott], we’ve had chemistry for a long time and just being able to talk without actually talking and get those easy buckets in transition.”

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Coming into the second half, Murray State kept up the pace with Northern Iowa, but only managed to erase the deficit by one point in the third quarter as Boffeli and Maya McDermott continued to turn rebounds into field goals as UNI stretched out its lead to 59-40.

The fourth quarter saw a return to the Panthers out-defending and outscoring their opponent to close out the win.

Northern Iowa’s next game is on Sunday against Belmont.

Close 1 of 14 WR UNI vs. Wyoming 4 Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto competes against Wyoming's Chase Zollmann on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 1 Northern Iowa's Kyle Gollhofer competes against Wyoming's Garrett Ricks on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 2 Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia competes against Wyoming's Darrick Stacey on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 3 Northern Iowa's Cael Happel competes against Wyoming's Job Greenwood on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 5 Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag competes against Wyoming's Jacob Wright on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 6 Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Jacob Wright by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 7 Northern Iowa's Austin Yant competes against Wyoming's Cole Moody on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 8 Northern Iowa's Austin Yant raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Cole Moody by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 9 Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen competes against Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 10 Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo by fall on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 11 Northern Iowa's Noah Glaser competes against Wyoming's Quayin Short on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 12 Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 13 Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 14 Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Mason Ding by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. Photos: UNI wrestling vs. Wyoming, Jan. 5 at McLeod Center Photos from University of Northern Iowa wrestling against Wyoming on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. The Panthers defeated the Cowboys 33-3. 1 of 14 WR UNI vs. Wyoming 4 Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto competes against Wyoming's Chase Zollmann on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 1 Northern Iowa's Kyle Gollhofer competes against Wyoming's Garrett Ricks on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 2 Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia competes against Wyoming's Darrick Stacey on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 3 Northern Iowa's Cael Happel competes against Wyoming's Job Greenwood on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 5 Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag competes against Wyoming's Jacob Wright on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 6 Northern Iowa's Derek Holschlag raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Jacob Wright by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 7 Northern Iowa's Austin Yant competes against Wyoming's Cole Moody on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 8 Northern Iowa's Austin Yant raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Cole Moody by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 9 Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen competes against Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 10 Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Guillermo Escobedo by fall on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 11 Northern Iowa's Noah Glaser competes against Wyoming's Quayin Short on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 12 Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 13 Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon competes against Wyoming's Mason Ding on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. WR UNI vs. Wyoming 14 Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon raises his arm after defeating Wyoming's Mason Ding by decision on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.