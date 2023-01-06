College women's basketball: UNI tops Murray State 81-54

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa glided to Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball victory over Murray State, 81-54, in a Friday at the McLeod Center.
An unforgiving command on defense proved to be the deciding factor in the Panthers’ rolled to their third consecutive victory.
“We had two emphases. One was keep them off the free-throw line, which we did a terrific job of that in the first half,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said. “And then they’re plus nine on the glass, so those two things were emphases that we made throughout the course of the week and I thought, for the most part, we did a terrific job of handling those categories.”
Junior Grace Boffeli was Northern Iowa’s lead scorer and had a double-double performance against the Racers, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Murray State was led Katelyn Young with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Boffeli started the scoring early for the Panthers with a field goal in the first 20 seconds of play. After breaking open a 12-2 lead, the Racers answered back with 10 points to Northern Iowa’s four, ending the quarter 16-12.
The second quarter belonged to the Panthers. Following a field goal by Kam Finley, the Cedar Falls alum made three straight layups before the Racers could respond with a Young three-pointer. But Northern Iowa’s defense kept Murray down to five points and dominating on rebounds, going hand-in-hand with a relentless offense that took the Panthers into halftime with a 37-17 lead.
“We talked a lot about going downhill and being the aggressor for the start of the game,” said Emerson Green, who had 17 points. “Tonight that was getting to the rim and I have teammates are outstanding passers – I know that me and Maya [McDermott], we’ve had chemistry for a long time and just being able to talk without actually talking and get those easy buckets in transition.”
Coming into the second half, Murray State kept up the pace with Northern Iowa, but only managed to erase the deficit by one point in the third quarter as Boffeli and Maya McDermott continued to turn rebounds into field goals as UNI stretched out its lead to 59-40.
The fourth quarter saw a return to the Panthers out-defending and outscoring their opponent to close out the win.
Northern Iowa’s next game is on Sunday against Belmont.
WR UNI vs. Wyoming 4
Northern Iowa's Colin Realbuto competes against Wyoming's Chase Zollmann on Thursday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Coming off of back-to-back wins, the 6’1 Panther junior had the best week of her college career while playing on the road against Bradley and Illinois State. The two games saw her average 21 points and 9.5 rebounds, good enough to be named as the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week of 2023.
Chambers, who's legally blind, finished first in the 400-meter freestyle and the 200 meter individual medley, edging out three-time Paralympic champion Elizabeth Marks. This came off the back of a silver and bronze medal-winning performance at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Mexico.