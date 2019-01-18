CEDAR FALLS -- Drake used a 23-5 run to open the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away from Northern Iowa for a 88-64 win in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball action Friday at the McLeod Center.
Drake (13-4 overall, 5-0 MVC) out-scored the Panthers, 29-10, over the final 10 minutes turning a close game after three quarters, 59-54, into a rout.
UNI committed a season-high 26 turnovers and shot three of 16 in the final quarter, while Drake made 12 of 14 shots in the final 10 minutes.
Sara Rhine led Drake with 26 points, while Maddie Monahan added 19.
Ellie Howell led the Panthers (10-7, 3-2) with 15. Mikaela Morgan added 13, while Karli Rucker and Abby Gerrits each chipped in 10.
First half story
Drake has made eight three-pointers, and forced 16 Northern Iowa turnovers as the Bulldogs lead the Panthers, 44-35, at halftime in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball action.
Sara Rhine has 13 points to lead Drake (12-4 overall, 4-0 MVC).
The Bulldogs led by as much as 16, 43-27, after a Becca Hittner 3-pointer with 2:33 left in the second quarter, but Mikaela Morgan countered with a three from the right corner seconds later as UNI closed on a 8-1 run to end the first half.
Ellie Howell leads the Panthers with 13 points, while Morgan has eight. Leading scorer Karli Rucker played just 12 minutes after picking up two fouls.
UNI shot 54.5 percent from the field, and out-rebounded Drake, 19-13, but five different Panthers have two or more turnovers as UNI made mistake after mistake.
Drake on the other end, shot just 41.2 percent (41.2), but made 8 of 20 3-pointers, and recorded nine steals, including three by Rhine.
