IOWA CITY — Northern Iowa’s Jessica Heims broke the para-athlete F64 classification discus world record with a throw of 105 feet, 7 inches Saturday at the University of Iowa MUSCO Twilight Meet.
Heims’ new mark highlighted a day were the Panthers won nine events.
For the men. UNI got victories from Connor Ham in the 110 hurdles (14.10), the fastest time in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. Alex Jackson ran a personal best 9:16.42 to win the 3,000 steeplechase.
Isaac Holtz claimed victory in the hammer throw with a winning toss of 188-feet, 11-inches.
On the women’s side, Katie Nimrod won the 400 hurdles (1:03.33), and Lyndsie Schinkel was victorious in the 800 (2:10.72). McKayla Cole’s 3,000-meter winning time of 10:08.30 was her fastest time of the season.
The Panthers return to action next Friday and Saturday at the Tom Botts Invitational in Columbia, Mo.
