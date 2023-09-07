CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen agreed to a new, five-year contract extension on Monday.

During her weekly media availability on Tuesday, Petersen fought through the emotions tied to her passion for UNI when discussing the agreement which lasts through the 2028 season.

“This is a special place…for me, competing here and being here for basically my entire career,” Petersen said. “I look at it as…a responsibility to all the amazing people that have been through this program to build this tradition.

“Whether it is the student athletes, whether it is the former coaches, our managers—everyone that has been involved with this program has built it to be a very special place for so many reasons. It is a big family.”

In a press release from the university, UNI Director of Athletics David Harris said Petersen set a standard of excellence in her 23 seasons leading the Panthers volleyball program.

“Not only has she led our program to success on the court, but in the classroom and in our community,” Harris said. “We are incredibly grateful for her leadership in making UNI volleyball one of the top programs not just in the MVC, but in the entire nation.”

Under Petersen, UNI has made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances including two Sweet Sixteen berths in 2001 and 2002. Petersen has 557 wins as the coach of the Panthers.

The announcement of Petersen’s extension comes on the heels of a big weekend for UNI’s volleyball team at the Bluejay Invitational.

The Panthers swept LSU, who entered the tournament receiving votes in the AVCA Top 25 poll, and defeated Ball State, 3-0. UNI lost to No. 20 Creighton, 3-1, to close out the weekend.

Petersen described herself as proud of her team’s performance in Omaha and through the first six matches of the season.

“I am extremely proud of our team in how they are competing right now,” Petersen said. “We play hard. It is not always perfect—sometimes it can be even a little ugly—but we play hard. There is no doubt about it.

“The scenarios we have been in have been kind of all over the place and I have loved our responses to that.”

The Panthers 3-3 start with wins over high-quality opponents stands in contrast to their 1-5 start in 2022. According to Petersen, the difference between this season and last lies in the mentality of her team.

“It is just a different attitude,” Petersen said. “Last year, we grew a lot in our ability to reset and move on and just compete hard. That happened more as we went along. I looked after the Creighton match—they are ranked in the top 20—and after that match we were genuinely mad that we did not win that match.

“Last year, at that early point, I felt like it would be like, ‘Well we competed well with them. We have to feel good about that.’ Which we do, but the madness was just a few players where I felt like it was the entire team [on Sunday] … It is just a different mindset. We believe we can compete early.”

Fallert wins MVC weekly honor: In addition to their strong weekend as a team, UNI outside hitter Kira Fallert won Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The junior racked up 41 kills during the Bluejay Invitational while hitting .233 with a kill percentage of .342. She also posted four aces, 34 digs and earned All-Tournament team honors during the Bluejay Invitational.

The honor is Fallert’s second MVC weekly award with a Freshman of the Week honor already on the trophy shelf from 2021.

New deal for Jacobs: UNI softball head coach Ryan Jacobs also agreed to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. According to a press release, Harris said that Jacobs took the softball program to “heights not seen before in school history.”

“Under his leadership, UNI has quickly become the premier softball program in our conference having clinched back-to-back regular season championships and re-written our record books with historic runs and phenomenal play on the field,” Harris said. “We’re thrilled to have him as our head coach and for the chance for him to continue to develop our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Jacobs is also quoted as expressing excitement for the opportunity to continue growing the UNI softball program.

“The past two seasons have been a remarkable journey for our program claiming its place atop the MVC standings in consecutive seasons,” Jacobs said. “I am proud to be a Panther and for the chance to represent my alma mater in the community and on the NCAA Division I softball stage.”

