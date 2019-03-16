TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Brittney Krodinger lead off each game with a home run as Northern Iowa opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Indiana State Saturday.
Krodinger hit three home runs on the day, as she went 4-for-8 with four runs and six RBIs.
Krodinger's first home run helped UNI stake starting pitcher Emma Olejniczak to a 2-0 lead and she made it hold up. Olejniczak worked six innings, before Brooke Craig struck out two as part of a clean seventh to pick up her first save.
The Panthers (11-9 overall, 2-0 MVC) broke the opener open when Krodinger connected on a three-run shot in the top of the sixth. Ashley Chesser and Jenny Kohl added 2-for-4 efforts at the plate to aid UNI's victory.
In game two, Krodinger's third blast sparked a 3-0 top of first for the Panthers, but the Sycamores rallied to tie it in the bottom of the first. But that is all the Sycamores (9-12, 0-2) would get no more thanks to Craig.
Craig came on in the bottom of the second and blanked ISU over the final six innings allowing just four hits, while striking out one and walking none to earn her fourth win of the season.
Sammy Bunch, who hit her seventh home run of the season in the opener, was one of four UNI batters to drive in two in the nightcap. Adara Opiola, Chesser and Krodinger also drove in two, while Opiola hit her first home run of the season. a two-run shot in the first.
The Panthers and Sycamores wrap up their three-game set today at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.