Try 3 months for $3

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa dropped the finale of a three-game series at Indiana State Sunday, losing 2-1 in eight innings.

After ripping 21 hits and five home runs in a double header sweep on Saturday, the Panthers (11-10 overall, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) were held to just three hits.

The Sycamores won it on a bases-loaded, single by Shaye Barton in the bottom of the eight.

ISU took a 1-0 lead in the second with a solo home run by Brooke Mann. UNI tied it as Adara Opiola hit her second home run in as many days in the top of the fourth.

The Sycamores (10-12, 1-2) loaded the bases against UNI relievers Eric Oler and Brooke Craig in the eighth on a single and a pair of walks, second walk intentional. Barton followed with shot to the right field fence that plated Leslie Sims.

UNI returns to action Saturday at Missouri State.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments