IOWA CITY -- Jordyn Rolli scored in the eighth minute of overtime as Northern Iowa pulled out a 2-1 victory over Central Michigan Sunday at the Hawkeye Invitational.
Rolli's 98th minute goal came after she collected a rebound near the Chippewas' goal and blasted it home.
"Relieved for our players to get a big win in overtime," UNI coach Bruce Erickson said. "This is a resilient bunch. Several players had to step up due to injuries and defend against a tough physical opponent ."
UNI outshot CMU, 16-8, but it was the Chippewas who scored first as Shannon Magnan scored in the 19th minute on an assist from Sarah Mitchell. The Panthers tied the match in the 78th minute as Kelsey Yarrow took a pass from Hannah McDevitt and found the back of the goal.
McDevitt, Yarrow and Julianne Trizzino were named to the all-tournament team.
UNI is next in action Friday at South Dakota State.
