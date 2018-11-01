CEDAR FALLS -- Four Northern Iowa women' s soccer players have earned all-Missouri Valley Conference honors for the 2018 season.
Senior Kelsey Yarrow was named to the first team after registering five goals, including two game-winners for the Panthers. She started every match this season for UNI and was the MVC offensive player of the week for the week of Oct. 8.
Senior Brynell Yount was named to the second team. She had three goals and ranks third all-time on UNI's career list with 18 goals.
Senior Hannah McDevitt and junior Sydney Hayden each earned honorable mention honors. Hayden led the Panthers with six goals, while McDevitt, UNI's senior captain, had a goal and assist and was third on the team in minutes played.
