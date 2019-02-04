Try 1 month for 99¢
Mark Farley

Coach Mark Farley and the UNI Panthers football will have their Family Weekend Game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Illinois State.

 Stephen Mally/The Gazette

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa football team released its 2019 schedule Monday and the 12-game schedule features six home dates, and three games with Big Sky opponents. 

The Panthers, coming off their fourth FCS playoff appearance in five seasons, will open the year at Iowa State on Aug. 31. 

After that road game, UNI will host Big Sky Conference opponents Southern Utah (Sept. 7) and Idaho State (Sept. 21), before traveling to Weber State on Sept. 28. 

The Panthers open Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Oct. 5 at home against Youngstown State, which will also serve as homecoming.

UNI will also host South Dakota for Family Weekend on Oct. 19, Indiana State (Nov. 9) and Western Illinois for Senior Day on Nov. 23. 

Kickoff times will be released at a later date, while season ticket news and reservations for new season tickets are now available in person at the UNITix Office, or by calling (319) 273-4849 or visiting unipanthers.com/tickets

