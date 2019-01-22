CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley announced Tuesday the hire of Justin Roper as quarterbacks coach.
Roper comes to UNI from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Roper is not a stranger to FCS Football. He spent his final two years as a player at the University of Montana where he played for the Grizzlies in their run to the 2009 FCS title game. Before his time at Montana, he played for Oregon and still holds the record for passing touchdowns in the Sun Bowl where he threw four touchdowns to lead the Ducks to the win in 2007.
His coaching resume started from the ground up. He began his career at the University of Findlay (Ohio) where he was the running backs coach as a graduate assistant for the 2013 season before being hired at DII power Valdosta State for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He moved to Slippery Rock before the 2016 season.
"There are a lot of things about Justin that appealed to me," Farley said. "He played in a similar system that we run here, he played for an FCS title at Montana so he understands FCS and he came through the coaching ranks from the bottom up.
"He made himself into a player and made himself into a coach and proved that he could be part of winning program. His dad is a high school coach so he grew up around the coaching world. The number one thing that we need with our quarterback group is a great teacher and I believe that is what we got with Justin."
At Slippery Rock, he acted as the offensive coordinator for the last three seasons and saw SRU go a combined 26-10 in his three seasons, including an 11-3 record and a trip to the quarterfinals of the NCAA DII Championship in 2018.
Along with playing football at Montana, he also played one season for the Grizzly basketball team that won the Big Sky title and played in the NCAA tournament.
"When I left Oregon, coach Farley recruited me so I know what makes UNI special," Roper said. "I knew the history and prestige of UNI before I even moved into the FCS. I've been working for six years and all leading up to this opportunity. It would have been a lot easier to ride another coaches coattails, but I've had to build myself up and make myself a better coach. I am excited to get to work."
