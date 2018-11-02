CEDAR FALLS — It’s a game that will feature two teams coming off disappointing losses.
It may come down to which team, No. 14 Illinois State or Northern Iowa, that can best lift itself off the turf and get back after it.
Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff inside the UNI-Dome on Family Weekend poses challenges for two teams with post-season ambitions and another loss by either could eliminate the loser.
The Panthers (4-4 overall, 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) desperately does not want that to be them.
In order to put another mark in the win column, UNI says it has to solve a Redbird team that on film doesn’t appear to have a lot of weaknesses in any phase of their game — offense, defense or special teams.
“We are catching an awfully good football team,” assistant head coach D.J. Vokolek said. “This is a big, strong, fast and good looking football team that is used to winning. This team has been a playoff team. They have been in the national championship (2014).
“They will be motivated like every team in this conference, and I’m sure we are going to get their best.”
The Panthers and Redbirds (5-3, 2-3) have not played since 2015. Illinois State has won four of the last five meetings against UNI, but have won only twice in Cedar Falls since 2002, and only once under head coach Brock Spack, who is in his 10th season at ISU.
Each is coming off a loss, ISU to SDSU (38-28) and UNI to Western Illinois (37-17).
When Vokolek says the Redbirds are big and strong, he is not exaggerating.
ISU’s offensive line starts four players 6-foot-5 or taller, including 6-10, 315-pound left tackle Drew Himmelman, and add to that line a pair of big, physical tight ends — Tyler Petkovich (6-6, 245) and Robert Gillium (6-5, 260).
That beef opens space for a pair of bruising running backs, led by James Robinson, the MVFC’s leading rusher with 921 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His backup, Markel Smith has added 484 yards and another three scores.
“They have a tremendous running attack,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “A tremendous running back in Robinson. It is just a typical Illinois State team, a team that went to Colorado State and won handily.”
In addition to the running attack, the Redbirds have two explosive wide receivers in Spencer Schnell and Andrew Edgar. Schnell has caught 45 passes for 647 yards and six scores, while Edgar broke out a week ago against South Dakota State with nine catches for 202 yards and two scores, including an 81-yard touchdown catch.
That game against the Jackrabbits, a game in which SDSU lead 38-14 with 5 minutes and 41 seconds left, saw the Jackrabbits hold ISU to just 81 rushing yards on 29 carries, including just 10 yards on 13 carries by Robinson.
Vokolek, who coaches UNI’s linebackers, says the Panthers won’t be able to use the same script as SDSU to limit the Redbirds ground game, but should take note of how the Jackrabbits executed.
“They were physical up front, ran to the football and when they had one-on-one opportunities they made some plays,” Vokolek said. “That is not easy to do against those guys, but we are going to have to do the same.”
For the Panthers, they have to get back to the things that made them successful in victories over South Dakota and South Dakota State.
In its loss at Western, UNI was undisciplined at times, turned the ball over three times, didn’t capitalize on offensive opportunities to score and defensively took poor angles to the ball and did not make plays on third down to get off the field.
“When we broke down the film, it was visual,” Farley said. “We saw where we made mistakes. We are working on making improvements and changes, and we will move on.”
If there is any indication the Panthers were frustrated, it showed in their practices this week that were animated and full of energy.
“I think we did some pretty good things in practice,” wide receiver Jaylin James said. “As long as we keep fighting in practice every day we are going to do well.”
IN OR OUT?: Farley said he expects left tackle Cal Twait and cornerback Xavior Williams both to start Saturday against the Redbirds.
Each were injured against the Leathernecks and did not finish the game.
As for second-leading rusher Trevor Allen, and right guard Nick Ellis, who has missed four straight games, those two remain questionable.
Allen was injured in the first half at Western Illinois. If he is unable to go, expect a pair of redshirt freshmen Alphonso Soko of Muscatine and Tyler Hoosman of Plainfield, Ill., to help share the load with leading rusher Marcus Weymiller.
