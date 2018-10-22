CEDAR FALLS -- As Marcus Weymiller walked out of the UNI-Dome post-game interview room Saturday following Northern Iowa's 24-9 homecoming win over second-ranked South Dakota State he joked with reporters asking that anything he now said was off the record.
The collective answer from the reporting group was, 'yes.'
Weymiller followed while laughing and walking away, 'you didn't ask the right question.'
The Panthers did not need much motivation to get up for the Jackrabbits. That fact is simple in nature, UNI (4-3 overall, 3-1 in Missouri Valley Football Confernece) needed a big win to pad a potential FCS playoff resume and it wanted to build off a huge road win at South Dakota.
With that in mind, the Panthers were also well aware of an article in a South Dakota newspaper that stated South Dakota State had usurped them not only in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but in the FCS pecking order.
The confirmation that the Panthers were a little irked was only when Weymiller looked over his shoulder, smiled, and said, 'too late,' while still walking away when asked, 'was it the article?'
Weymiller and his teammates would probably tell you that article was worth one or two plays of motivation and the truth is the end result, a dominating defensive performance that made an explosive offense look pedestrian was 100 percent player effort.
At least that is what head coach Mark Farley is saying.
"The players. 100 percent," Farley said. "They have grown off these last few games. They are just doing what we are asking them to do. They are locked in and I give them credit because sometimes you have to learn through experience, the good experiences and the bad."
Like a boxer knocked to the ground, it is the boxer's will that decides if he wants to get up off the mat.
After losing big to North Dakota State two weeks ago to fall to 2-3 overall, the Panthers had to collectively decide whether to get up off the floor.
Weymiller said there was no hesitation.
"Good teams, good individuals, people you want to be around take it upon themselves to get better," said Weymiler, one of UNI's four captains who rushed for 108 yards and 20 carries in the win over the Jacks. "I don't think this team has pointed a finger at anybody. Every single person, every single position group has said what can I do more to help us win help us be successful and what I'm I not doing well enough.
"I think when you do that and you are around a program that is willing to do that I think you will go a long way,"
In second place with a 3-1 conference, one game clear of six teams with 2-2 records, the Panthers understand they control their own destiny down the stretch beginning with a 1 p.m. game in Macomb, Ill., this Saturday.
A home game with Illinois State follows, then a road trip to Youngstown State, and a season-finale at home against Missouri State wraps up UNI's regular season.
While a formidable Leathernecks team is on the forefront of the Panthers minds, it is conceivable that if UNI were to run the table and finish 8-3 overall and 7-1 in MVFC play that it would've played themselves into a potential seed, and first-round bye in the FCS playoffs.
The Panthers, however, aren't putting the cart before the horse.
Weymiller also drove home the fact that this team isn't done getting better.
"Trying to figure out ... (what) means most to me," Weymiller said on what the win over SDSU meant most to the program. "The win is huge. They could've been ranked anything. It is another win and another step in the right direction. That is the biggest thing. It is seeing how this team has responded and taken upon themselves to get better, every single person.
ONE MORE LOOK BACK AT THE DOMINANT DEFENSE: For the third time this season, the Panthers held an opponent out of the end zone.
With shutouts of Indiana State and Hampton already in the books, Saturday's shutdown of the top offense in the MVFC was impressive.
And the fact UNI did it while scrambling at linebacker after starters Chris Kolarevic and Blake Thomas were ruled out early in the week makes it even more incredible.
Replacements Kendrick Suntken and Alfonso Lambert played admirably as the Panthers shutdown an offensive unit that had produced more than 500 yards of offense in three of its first five games.
Even more impressive is the Jacks' 51 rushing yards were 104 less than their next worst performance (27 for 155 against North Dakota State) after they had rushed for 293 and 253 against Indiana State and Youngstown State, respectively, the previous two weeks.
"It was concerning all week and concerning after that first drive," Farley said. "They went down the field pretty easy that first drive. But we shored things up before they got in the end zone and then we got locked in."
FERCH DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK: Senior linebacker Duncan Ferch was named the MVFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 13 tackles, 5 solo, and breaking up three passes in the victory.
Ferch is the fourth Panther this season to be honored by the Valley joining Deion McShane, Eli Dunne and Cal Twait.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.