CEDAR FALLS — The pain was evident in the eyes of each University of Northern Iowa player as they left Youngstown State’s Stambaugh Stadium Saturday.
With their playoff destiny in the Panthers’ own hands, penalties and turnovers either helped Youngstown State put points on the board or kept points off the board for UNI in a 31-10 loss.
“It is unfortunate that some of the things that happened were by our error, not by theirs,” said Panther head coach Mark Farley. “Sure they are going to be disappointed. Anybody who cares about their team, it is going to affect you.”
It’s a loss that all but eliminated UNI from playoff consideration. Now, UNI has to regroup, beat Missouri State on senior day Saturday, and hope.
“It is pretty tough because we don’t know what is going to happen,” senior linebacker Duncan Ferch said. “We’ve got one more game. We still could get in, you never know. We held our own destiny, and now it feels like it is in other people’s hands.”
The FCS playoff committee values wins — especially seven — and there are 20 teams with seven or more wins. Six more can get to seven with victories this weekend, including Indiana State in the MVFC.
UNI’s hope is that a 6-5 record, a schedule ranked as the toughest in the country and three wins over Top 25 foes, including one over No. 2-ranked South Dakota State, merits a playoff berth.
In three of the last four seasons, 6-5 teams have made the 24-team field, and all three have come from the rugged MVFC.
The only thing UNI controls is its preparation this week and execution Saturday against Missouri State.
STRONG RETURN GAME: Both of UNI’s scores against Youngstown were set up by strong returns. Jalen Rima’s 26-yard punt return sparked the Panthers’ lone touchdown, and a 55-yard kickoff return by Xavior Williams led to an Austin Errthum field goal.
“We made an emphasis on returns, because we felt we could win the game through special teams,” Farley said. “I thought the special teams would be the difference on a cold, windy day, and we did a good job.”
BRILEY MOORE UPDATE: Moore, UNI’s 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end, traveled home with the team after being taken to a Youngstown hospital after suffering a stinger in the fourth quarter while blocking on a kickoff return.
Farley said Moore wanted to get up and walk off the field, but UNI’s trainers and on-site EMTs decided otherwise.
“We have great trainers and medical personnel and they were doing the right thing. It was precautionary, but the right call,” Farley said. “It was making sure everything is right and playing safe.”
