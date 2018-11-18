CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa football team earned its 20th FCS Playoff berth Sunday and will host Lamar University of the Southland Conference next Saturday at 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.
The Cardinals (7-4)will be making their first FCS playoff appearance just nine years after the program was rebooted. Lamar's football program was disbanded in 2010 after playing collegiate football 87 years.
UNI (6-5) and Lamar have history, as the Panthers beat the Cardinals, 19-17, in the 1964 Pecan Bowl.
This is UNI's 20th FCS playoff berth, and 10th under head coach Mark Farley.
Kickoff will be a 4 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.
The winner of the game will travel to face sixth-seeded UC-Davis on Dec. 1.
This story will be updated after a 1:30 p.m. press conference with coach Farley and selected Panther players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.