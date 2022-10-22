College Football: Five Takeaways from UNI's 41-20 win over Missouri State

1.) UNI struck gold in Theo Day: Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day described himself as fortunate to get a chance with the Panthers after entering the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season. Through eight games in the 2022 season, the Panthers are the fortunate ones. Day routinely escaped pressure and manipulated the pocket on Saturday to deliver eye-popping throw after eye-popping throw. He leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in both passing yards and passing touchdowns with 1,850 yards and 13 touchdowns. Each week seems like another chapter in a special season for the second-year starter.

2.) Defense turned the corner: After struggling to get off the field against Illinois State, UNI bounced back and took care of business against Utah Tech. The Panthers backed up that performance with a strong defensive effort against Missouri State. In the first half, UNI just 83 yards on 20 plays and forced three punts and one interception.

3.) McCray excelling in special teams role: UNI head coach Mark Farley announced defensive coordinator and secondary coach Randall McCray moved into larger role with the special teams unit after Farley took over play calling duties on defense. McCray proved his worth on Saturday with a well drawn up pooch kick to open the day that put UNI in position for a take away and early touchdown. The momentum gained by pinning Missouri State on their own 1 yard line to start the game proved instrumental in building an early lead, Saturday.

4.) Panthers hitting stride at right time: UNI sailed listlessly through the first month of the season to a 1-3 record with losses to Air Force, North Dakota and Sacramento State. However, with a 3-1 record in October, UNI appears to have found a rhythm on offense and defense with a daunting final three games. UNI needed to turn a corner and they have. With a daunting schedule ahead, UNI’s playoff hopes hinge on keeping up this current hot streak.

5.) Missouri State was overhyped: Losing to UNI put the final nail in the coffin for Missouri State. The Bears entered the season as the No. 5 team in the Stats Perform Top 25 and looked like a contender for not only the MVFC crown, but National Championship. With five straight losses, the Bears season will be looked as one of wasted potential given the talent on the roster. The talent is there. It flashed at times on Saturday, but Missouri State’s deficiencies along the offensive line and defense proved too much to overcome.