College athletics: UNI receives $1.5 million donation toward Dome renovation

CEDAR FALLS – A Riverside-based gaming operator has joined the campaign to renew an iconic University of Northern Iowa landmark with a $1.5 million investment toward a renovation project for the UNI-Dome.

Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, said the gift, the second-largest to the renovation project thus far, aligns with the family-owned company's values of giving back to uplift the future of the state of Iowa.

"The UNI-Dome is such an iconic facility at such a great institution, it needs to be preserved," Kehl said. "Our hope is that UNI continues to cultivate future leaders here in the state of Iowa and that the students who attend the University of Northern Iowa stay here in the state of Iowa to help Iowa prosper and grow."

"We are extremely grateful to Dan Kehl and Elite Casino Resorts for the lead investment they are making in the UNI-Dome renovation project," said UNI Athletics Director David Harris. "Our plans for the Dome renovation continue to excite our donors and fans and we are fortunate that Dan is helping us make these plans a reality. The future of UNI Athletics is closely tied to the future of this campaign, and Dan is the kind of leader with the ability to understand how this contribution helps us create that future."

This is the second seven-figure pledge UNI has received in the last 30 days. Just prior to the Christmas holiday, UNI received a $1 million donation from former Panther football player Brad Baumler and his wife, Mary Lynn.

When UNI announced the campaign in October, Harris revealed that Marilyn Bohl, a graduate in UNI’s class of 1963, provided a lead gift of $5 million to kickoff the campaign.

Elite Casino Resorts operates three casino resorts in Iowa including Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, Rhythm City Casino Resort and Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort.

In recognition of Elite's gift, a premier space in the UNI-Dome will be named in the company's honor.

Elite's investment supports a three-phased $50 million renovation of the UNI-Dome. Included in the first phase of renovations is replacing the UNI-Dome's nearly 25-year-old fabric roof, reconstructing the west entrance and concourse, creating new and increased restrooms, and providing new and expanded suites.

Phase one is estimated at $20 million with over half of the goal already raised.

The UNI-Dome renovation is a key initiative of the university's Our Tomorrow comprehensive campaign and will be funded primarily with private support.