College Athletics: UNI announces $50 million campaign to renovate UNI-Dome

CEDAR FALLS — Renovate and renew.

As part of the larger $250 million “Our Tomorrow” Campaign, Northern Iowa allotted 20% of the campaign to upgrade the UNI-Dome.

UNI athletics director David Harris made it simple when describing the goals of the $50 million campaign to renovate the home of the UNI football team--renovate and renew.

“The campaign is based on four pillars--student access and success, engaged learning, academic programs and faculty and iconic spaces,” Harris said. “Iconic spaces is where the UNI-Dome comes in. In 2026, we will be celebrating 50 years of the UNI-Dome. For us, we feel like it is time to renovate and renew the UNI-Dome that tomorrow needs.”

From an upgraded sound system to a resurfaced indoor track, Harris bills the plans for the UNI-Dome as a renewal of the building for the next 50 years.

The planned renovations also include -- an addition to the west side entrance, an expanded concourse, redesigned suites, new graphics and improvements to the bowl.

The new football team meeting room which went into use this season and held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday featured as the “kickoff” of the campaign.

The campaign will be completed in three phases with the first two estimated to each cost $20 million and the third phase estimated to cost $10 million.

“Next with phase one will be the replacement of the fabric roof,” Harris said. “The fabric roof in the dome which lets in the light has now gotten to the end of its useful life after about 20 or 25 years…We are tentatively scheduled to be able to do that in the summer of 2023.”

Phase one of the campaign will conclude with the renovation to the West side of the building. Harris called the renovation a “grand entrance” to the UNI-Dome and said the desire was to widen the concourse, add restrooms and an elevator to provide access to the suite level.

The second phase will include indoor track resurfacing and upgrades to the seating and suites in the dome.

“We want to replace all of the seating…and put in purple seats,” Harris said. “We want to be able to widen the aisles and add in arm rails. We will have some of our patrons say that they do not come to the games anymore because they do not feel safe coming up and down the steps.”

Currently, the UNI-Dome features three large suites with a capacity of around 40 individuals. According to Harris, UNI plans to divide the suites into 10 smaller suites with a 12 to 20 individual capacity.

In phase three, the sound system, interior lighting and graphics of the dome will receive a facelift. These upgrades include a marquee on the corner of 27th Street and Hudson Road which Harris says will inform the public on upcoming events at the facility.

Harris called the plan the “biggest project” that UNI has ever done and said UNI knows raising the funds to complete the project will be “hard work.”

“We feel like our goals should be significant,” Harris said. “They should be aspirational. They should be things that will really move athletics forward and the university forward. There is nothing more important to us in that regard than the UNI-Dome renovations.”

Announced at halftime of UNI--Illinois, Marilyn Bohl, a graduate in UNI’s class of 1963, kicked off the campaign with a lead gift of $5 million. Harris called Bohl’s a momentum-building contribution to start the campaign.

“We are really excited now to be in a position where we can start, in earnest, having those conversations,” Harris said. “Where we can get out and do the fundraising and do the work that is really going to be necessary to be able to raise money, get these phases done and be able to look forward.”

According to a press release from UNI, opened in 1976, the UNI-Dome attracts 500,000 visitors per year with 200,000 coming from beyond the borders of Black Hawk County. Additionally, the UNI-Dome generates an estimated $17 million in annual income in the Cedar Valley.

“For us, it is not just a UNI landmark,” Harris said. “It is a vital part of the economic strength of the Cedar Valley. From high school football championships to sports shows to concerts to the Martin Luther King community service event, it is truly a multipurpose facility that serves the state of Iowa.”

More information on the campaign, including renderings of the planned renovations, can be found on the UNI-Dome renovation website at unidomerenovation.com