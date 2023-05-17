CEDAR FALLS — “Come knock it off.”

Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab presented the challenge to any would be opponents.

At the Waterloo stop of The Panther Caravan at SingleSpeed Brewery Co. on Tuesday, Schwab excited the crowd of Panthers fans and UNI alumni with an appeal to what makes the athletic program special.

“We got a big a— chip on our shoulder,” Schwab said. “Come knock it off. We are going to prepare…That is something we have here. That is something I hope you do not take for granted.”

“It is the athletes. We have guys that are involved and they invested. They are loyal to the program and to each other…Our guys are bought in to what we are doing. They love each other and they are bought into the process.”

UNI head football coach Mark Farley describe things in a similar, but different way. As illustrated by what he sees as the landmark of UNI—the UNI-Dome, the way Farley sees it, the Panthers are “one percenters.”

Farley does not mean the Warren Buffett kind, however.

“When [the UNI-Dome] was built, when that was being fundraised, there was probably a 1% chance that that money got found,” Farley said. “Think about 1978, trying to raise $8 million to put up an air-supported building. That building, there is a 1% chance.”

“To me, that is what UNI is. We are one percenters. That is all we need.”

As the university athletic program embarks on the $50 million “Our Tomorrow” fundraising campaign to improve the UNI-Dome, Farley admitted public opinion seems skeptical of the project’s completion.

“We got probably a 1% belief in raising $50 million for this dome,” Farley said. “There is probably a 1% chance that you really believe we can raise $50 million to do this dome. Well, [it was] the same thing 45 years when you tried to raise $8 million…The first phase is dang near complete. That is huge.”

Farley said the improvements planned for the UNI-Dome in the “Our Tomorrow” campaign will help to cultivate a continued Division I atmosphere at UNI in the same manner the original building of the dome helped herald the programs’ move up to Division I.

Farley closed with highlighting the enrollment advantages of being Division I and having a building such as the UNI-Dome.

“That Dome makes a difference for our community, to our university and to every sport that we have,” Farley said. “It changes how people see the University of Northern Iowa.”

“Just like [Schwab] said you have a chip on your shoulder down here, you have a chip on your shoulder and you cannot believe the naysayers. If we did, we would not have the dome and we would still look like a Division II school.”

For men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson, the Panthers “one percenter” mentality, their “big a— chip” mentality manifested even with a young team lacking its two most experienced players. Jacobson highlighted that the Panthers managed to get within one game of first place in the conference by the end of January.

“We talked about it a lot,” Jacobson said. “Everybody was playing their tails off. There comradery and chemistry was really at the highest level.”

“They are all back with the exception of James Betz and Derek Krogmann. Those two guys are graduated and going to move on. Everyone else is back and we have four new guys coming. We love our roster.”

UNI will need that chip and one-percent belief when it heads to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Featuring the likes of Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Stanford, Texas Tech, and Villanova, Jacobson shared an anecdote surrounding UNI’s chances from Rally in the Valley.

“At Rally in the Valley, I walked around the concourse,” Jacobson said. “We are talking about the tournament and they said ‘Wow, North Carolina, Villanova’…He said ‘It would be great if we won a game or maybe—just think if we won two.”

“I said, ‘What are you talking about? Why would we go all the way to the Bahamas to win one or two games?’ You can say that when you got the team—the guys that we have on our team…We got the right guys.”

For Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen, she used her opportunity to address fans directly to thank them for their support. She also noted the pride her players have in the university.

“We are going to put it all out there,” Petersen said. “Part of the reason they do that is for each, but part of the reason they do that is they believe very strongly that they represent not just their team, but the university.”

Photos: The Panther Caravan stops in Waterloo Panther Caravan 1 Panther Caravan 2 Panther Caravan 3 Panther Caravan 4 Panther Caravan 5 Panther Caravan 6 Panther Caravan 7 Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley rallies support for the UNI “Our Tomorrow” campaign Northern Iowa assistant women’s basketball coach Katelin Oney speaks on the Panthers 23-10 season Northern Iowa head wresling coach Doug Schwab fires up the crowd Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson addresses the crowd at the Waterloo stop of the Panther Caravan Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Peterson discusses her team