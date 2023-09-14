CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team faced a tough weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station, Texas over the weekend.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a “Bang” according to head coach Bobbi Petersen. On Thursday, UNI defeated TCU 3-2 despite falling behind 2-1 in the match.

However, following the win over the Horned Frogs, the Panthers suffered back to back losses via sweep as Texas A&M and Utah State rolled to wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Last week, Petersen praised the response of her team this season, noting that they believe in their ability to compete regardless of opponent and are disappointed when they have come up short.

Following the weekend, Petersen indicated that remained unchanged.

“They are pretty disappointed in their preparation,” Petersen said. “That is partly on me as well. And also I think they felt like we did not take advantage of practice. We kind of played, in the Utah State match, how we practiced…Hopefully, once we get into a routine we can find a way to make sure we are getting the most out of practices.

“It is good to see the disappointment. Sometimes, if you do it right after the match, there is a lot of blaming on a lot of things that really do not matter and are not really what it is…but I was glad that they were disappointed…they were disappointed in a very genuine way.”

Sitting at 4-5 overall, the Panthers round out their non-conference schedule with a home tournament in Cedar Falls. UNI hosts North Dakota, Northern Illinois and No. 25 Dayton, who features Cedar Falls alum Alayna Yates at middle blocker.

“[We are] extremely excited about being at home for so many reasons,” Petersen said. “To get a chance to play in front of our fans with that support, but also being able to have that, not travelling, being in your own bed, getting into a home routine and what that is going to look like for the season. So, excited for that.”

UNI opens the tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a match against North Dakota. The Panthers then face the No. 25 Flyers on Friday at 7 p.m. A match against Northern Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m. rounds out the Panthers weekend.

Soccer finishes non-con play unbeaten: The UNI women’s soccer team finished its non-conference slate 7-0-1 following a win over UT-Martin on Saturday.

Head coach Bruce Erickson joked on Monday that the non-conference schedule treated his team well.

“[I am] excited about where we are at,” Erickson said. “…That went well in the way of getting us prepared for Drake on Sunday.”

Despite recording its best start in program history, outscoring opponents 25-6, Erickson said he feels his team has not played to its ceiling as of yet—particularly defensively. According to Erickson, this, combined with the Panthers early success, left the UNI coaching staff in a position to applaud their team, but demand more.

“All these games count, but now they really count,” Erickson said. “We have kind of downplayed the non-conference…you know—best start, all that kind of stuff—we want the best finish.”

The Panthers begin Missouri Valley Conference play on Sunday with a road test against Drake. Kickoff against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

“I think it is really good to start off with Drake,” Erickson said. “…A team that is a rival in the league, but is having a really good year too. I think it should be a great matchup for us.”

Cross Country readies to run at Redbird Invite: The UNI cross country team gets its first taste of conference competition on Friday as the Panthers travel to Normal, Illinois for the Redbird Invite.

The meet, hosted by Illinois State, features five MVC programs in the field and offers the freshman-laden Panthers their first chance to run the same distances they will face at the MVC Championships next month.

Head coach Alex Teubel said she is looking forward to seeing how UNI stacks up with their conference foes.

“I was not super happy with where we were listed in the preseason polls earlier this fall,” Teubel said. “But [I am] really excited to show them where we are at and see what we need to do to improve for the Valley competition.”

The Panthers were picked sixth in the women’s conference poll and eighth in the men’s poll.

The meet begins at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Softball begins fall season: The UNI softball team begins its eight-game fall schedule on Saturday with a home battle against Kirkwood Community College at 2 p.m.

The Panthers return 2023 MVC Pitcher of the Year Samantha Heyer. The Charles City-product dominated in her fourth season in Cedar Falls, racking up 267 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.61 across 170.0 innings of action.

In addition to Heyer, the Panthers return the powerful bats of catcher Alexis Pupillo, who won 2023 MVC Freshman of the Year, outfielder Madison Parks and designated hitter Addison McElrath. The trio put up 150 hits, including 50 extra-base hits, and 103 RBIs last season. Pupillo tied with Mya Dodge, who transferred to Missouri during the offseason, for the team-lead in home runs with 17.

Leadoff hitter Kylee Sanders also returns after a 50-hit season in the 2023 spring season.(tncms-asset)182f925a-bfe7-5950-87d0-1b57688b61bd[4](/tncms-asset)

Tennis opens 2023 campaign with bevy of returning talent: The UNI women’s tennis team opens its 2023 season at the Gopher Invite in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Panthers return all but one player from a 2022-23 campaign in which UNI went 5-15-1.

Returning for the Panthers is 2023 individual wins leader Andrijana Brkic. The Belgrade, Serbia-native went 25-9 while playing out of the No. 1 or No. 2 positions in the UNI lineup. Darta Dalecka, a Jaunmarupe, Latvia-product, also returns after going 10-20 between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in UNI’s lineup. Rounding out the key returning players for UNI is Lorena Cardoso who spent the majority of her time in the No. 3 spot in UNI’s lineup with some action at No. 4.

Dalecka and Cardoso went 11-18 as the Panthers top doubles pairing last season.

The Gopher Invite lasts three days from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17.

Photos: UNI falls to Weber State 34-17