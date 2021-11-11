UNI NOTEBOOK: Panthers football on the road in top 20 battle vs. Missouri State

The UNI football team hopes to get back to its winning ways on Saturday when the No. 20 Panthers hit the road to take on No. 16 Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri.

The Panthers are coming off a 17-10 loss last week at Illinois State that dropped UNI to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

UNI head coach Mark Farley is 20-2 all-time against Missouri State. Farley won 14 games in a row from 2006 to 2019 against the Bears.

Panthers quarterback Theo Day is among the candidates on the 2021 midseason watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year trophy. In eight games, Day has completed 112 of 201 passes for 1,648 and 12 touchdowns.

Missouri State (6-3 overall, 5-2 MVC) is 4-0 at home and is on a two-game winning streak. The Bears are shooting for their first seven-win season since 1996 (7-4).

Penning named to 2021 Walter Payton Award watch listUNI football’s Trevor Penning is the first offensive lineman to be named to this year’s Walter Payton Award watch list.

According to a UNI sports press release, Penning was among 11 players added on Wednesday, which now includes 46 players. The 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award is presented annually to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

UNI men’s basketball signs

Cedar Falls’ Trey CampbellThe Panthers men’s basketball team has announced the signing of Trey Campbell, a point guard out of Cedar Falls High School.

“Trey plays the game with terrific pace, great timing and a high level of skill,” said head coach Ben Jacobson in a UNI sports press release. “His ability to make the game easier for teammates is one of his best qualities and one that we look forward to adding to our team. Trey also has become a guy who can score at all three levels.”

As a high school junior in the 2020-21 season, Campbell earned second team all-state honors and was named to the all-conference and all-metro first teams. He also grabbed a spot on the all-substate (region) team.

Campbell has helped lead Cedar Falls High School to the semifinals of the Iowa High School state tournament the last two years as the starting point guard.

Campbell is a team captain who averaged 14 points and five assists per game last year.

UNI currently has three other former Cedar Falls High School players who are the products of current varsity coach Ryan Schultz. Campbell will be joining junior AJ Green and former teammates Chase Courbat and Landon Wolf, both freshmen.

UNI women’s basketball hosts IowaThe UNI women’s basketball team will host Iowa on Saturday at McLeod Center. Tip-off is 2 p.m.

The Panthers are coming of a 63-54 victory over the St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday to open the season on the road.

UNI will have its first home game of the season against a ranked in-state foe as they take on the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes rolled in their season opener with a 93-50 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday night on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It marked the 22nd-consecutive season-opening win for Iowa.

UNI volleyball takes to the road for weekend actionThe Panthers volleyball team will be in Indiana this weekend as UNI faces Indiana State on Friday and Evansville on Saturday.

UNI (11-16 overall, 6-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference) heads to Indiana in its last road trip of the regular season. According to a UNI sports press release, earlier this season, the Panthers won a five-setter against the Sycamores and dropped a four-set decision to the Purple Aces.

The Panthers are coming off a homestand sweep with a 3-1 victory last Friday against Southern Illinois and a 3-0 win Saturday versus Missouri State.

