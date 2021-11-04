UNI football on the road to face Illinois State

The University of Northern Iowa football team is coming off back-to-back top-10 wins.

The victories – the 42nd time since 1985 – pushed UNI up to No. 13 in the national FCS rankings.

Last week, the Panthers (5-3) downed then-ranked No. 3 Southern Illinois, 23-16. UNI overcame a 13-3 deficit, going ahead for the first time, 20-16, on Theo Day's 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Fourtenbary late in the third quarter.

Matthew Cook kicked three field goals, while defensive end Caden Houghtelling had a fumble recovery and interception.

A week earlier, the Panthers won at then-ranked No. 6 South Dakota State, 26-17.

The Panthers will make the trip down to Normal, Illinois, on Saturday to face the Illinois State Redbirds, who come into the game with a 4-4 record after losing to Western Illinois, 38-31.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Hancock Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

UNI volleyball returns home

The UNI volleyball team is back home Friday and Saturday after its first-ever four-match Missouri Valley Conference road swing to host Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

The Panthers (9-16 overall and 4-8 in the MVC) will play four of their final six regular-season contests at home, where they are currently 2-4.

Friday's action against the Salukis will start at 6 p.m. in the McLeod Center, while Saturday's game time is 5 p.m. against Missouri State.

Van Dorn hired to lead UNI Athletics' communications

The University of Northern Iowa Athletics Department announced the hire of the assistant athletics director of communications.

According to a release from the school, Michelle Van Dorn will oversee all athletic communication efforts, including media relations, stat keeping, content creation and management of UNIPanthers.com.

Van Dorn started in UNI Athletics in August 2012 in a newly created position that oversaw social media and video content of all Panther programs and also served as the contact for Panther wrestling.

In April 2019, Van Dorn left Athletics but stayed on at UNI in University Relations as the institution’s social media coordinator.

Van Dorn got her start in media and communications as a copy editor at The Courier in Waterloo, Iowa. She eventually became the newspaper’s first online editor before taking a position at Wasendorf & Associates as the executive editor of an online financial magazine.

In addition to her role at UNI, Van Dorn has been a track and field coach for Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School since 1999.

She is a Cedar Falls, Iowa, native and Wartburg College alumna.

