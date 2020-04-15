Transfer portal causing college basketball coaches headaches

The Shockers went 23-8 and spent much of last season hanging around the Top 25, and they were likely to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled. Fast forward a few weeks and Marshall is wondering how he might need to replace seven players who placed their names in the transfer portal.

They run the gamut from high-scoring guard Erik Stevenson, who has committed to Washington, and talented freshman Grant Sherfield, who is headed to Nevada, to role players that hardly saw the floor. But together, they left Marshall with a roster full of holes that he must plug even while the coronavirus pandemic has put the brakes on recruiting.

So much for those lessons he picked up from Kresse back in Charleston.

More than 500 names have been entered into the portal in the month since the season ended, and new names are added by the day. Some come from big-name programs in search of a fresh start, others from small schools with something to prove. Many are graduate transfers who can play immediately, though most will have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules.