DECORAH – Top-ranked Wartburg College ran the table as the Knights rolled to a 47-0 American Rivers Conference dual meet win Thursday.

Wartburg (11-0) registered five pins and a pair of major decisions in the win.

Posting falls for the Knights were Kobey Pritchard at 125, Brady Fritz at 141, Martine Sandoval at 157, Max Forsyth at 165 and Paul Calo at 174.

Brennen Doebel at 133 and Zayren Terukina at 149 had the major decisions.

Wartburg is next in action at the Cornell Invitational Saturday.

