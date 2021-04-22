Texas' Sydney Petersen living a dream in Omaha

The moment was monumental for Sydney Petersen, and she celebrated with her University of Texas teammates with pure jubilation.
It wasn’t until much later that it really began to sink in.
Monday night, Petersen and Texas defeated Nebraska in four sets to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament in Omaha. Petersen is a defensive specialist within a Longhorns program that reached the national semifinals for the ninth time in the past 13 seasons.
It is this experience that Petersen dreamed about back in 2016, when the then Dike-New Hartford star announced she’d continue her volleyball career playing for the Longhorns.
“I feel like it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Petersen said. “My teammates were like, ‘We can’t really believe we just did that.’ We got back to our hotel and sat there eating dinner and were like, ‘we really just did that.’ We can’t believe it.”
The fourth-ranked Longhorns will face top-ranked Wisconsin tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN inside the CHI Heath Center Arena in Omaha.
This will be the first Final Four for the junior back row specialist after falling short in her first two seasons at Texas. Petersen started at libero as a true freshman on the 2018 team that lost in the regional finals. A year later, again after 27 starts at libero, Petersen and the Longhorns were upset by Louisville in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“It has always been a dream of mine,” Petersen said. “It is why I chose to go to Texas. It is a dream come true and it is just amazing.”
This actually won’t be the first time Petersen has been intimately involved with a Final Four in Omaha. Her mom, University of Northern Iowa head coach Bobbi Petersen, took Sydney and her twin sister Baylee to several national semifinals and championships when they were growing up.
Sydney Petersen admits that previous experience probably won’t benefit her against the Badgers, but it will benefit her in other ways.
“I actually went to a Final Four in Omaha when I was real young. I’ve been here before but I don’t really remember it,” Petersen laughed. “Being in Omaha and being so closed to home it is kind of nice. A bunch of my family gets to come to the games. I’ve had 22 people on my pass list every day.
“It is nice to see them from a distance up in the stands and give them a little wave at the end of games. To see their faces is awesome.”
Petersen would call this season definitely unusual.
The Longhorns played the bulk of their season in the fall as the Big 12 was one of the few conferences to play a full slate of conference matches during what is normally the regular season for college volleyball. Texas only played 13 of its 27 matches, including four NCAA tournament matches, after New Year’s Day.
Petersen has also adjusted to a new role within the Longhorns back row. Within a deep and talented team full of star players, Illinois grad transfer Morgan O’Brien was inserted at libero. Petersen, who has played in all 27 matches, has assumed new on-court responsibilities.
“I’m definitely rolling with it,” said Petersen who enters the Final Four with 851 career digs. “We have a lot of competition on our team and we are just going to put the best players out there. It has been a little bit different going from left back to right back, but with the coaches we have and all the support I feel like I’m making a good move to right back. I have my coaches and teammates to thank for that as they have really helped me in practice.
“I still feel like I’m a big part of the team communicating with the back row with the libero and outside hitters. And just being a strong player and a rock back there for whenever my teammates need me.”
Petersen points out the left back to right back positions probably look similar but in reality each location on the court is unique.
“The angles are all different,” Petersen said. “It is a little different having a middle come at you at right back from left back. Just a lot more communication with the middles and front row and different angles.”
In the end, Petersen is happy to fill whatever role head coach Jerritt Elliott asks her to fill and is looking forward to the challenge of playing Wisconsin.
“Not going to lie, it is going to be a dogfight,” Petersen said. “We’re both two really good, talented teams. I feel like it is going to come down to who makes less errors and who is going to be grinding for every point.”
As far as what it will be like to play in the Final Four, Petersen said the regional against Nebraska, in the Cornhuskers’ back yard, has prepared the Longhorns.
“I feel like it will be really similar to the match with Nebraska. There were a lot of fans there,” Petersen said. “It was an intense, tight game. I feel like playing in that game is really going to prepare us for how we are going to play against Wisconsin and how we are going to prepare mentally.”
And there is one last thing which is second in nature, just barely to playing in the Final Four. Petersen can’t wait to interact with her family in a non-social distancing way.
A win Thursday, which Petersen is hoping for, will delay that interaction until following Saturday’s championship match.
“Dad and mom, both made it down for at least one of the games this spring,” Petersen said. “So I got to see them each at least once. But haven’t seen my twin sister or my little sisters or my other family yet. Seeing them for the first time (this past weekend) I wanted to run up and give them all hugs, but I couldn’t and it was so sad.”