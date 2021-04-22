Texas' Sydney Petersen living a dream in Omaha

“Not going to lie, it is going to be a dogfight,” Petersen said. “We’re both two really good, talented teams. I feel like it is going to come down to who makes less errors and who is going to be grinding for every point.”

As far as what it will be like to play in the Final Four, Petersen said the regional against Nebraska, in the Cornhuskers’ back yard, has prepared the Longhorns.

“I feel like it will be really similar to the match with Nebraska. There were a lot of fans there,” Petersen said. “It was an intense, tight game. I feel like playing in that game is really going to prepare us for how we are going to play against Wisconsin and how we are going to prepare mentally.”

And there is one last thing which is second in nature, just barely to playing in the Final Four. Petersen can’t wait to interact with her family in a non-social distancing way.

A win Thursday, which Petersen is hoping for, will delay that interaction until following Saturday’s championship match.