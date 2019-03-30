CHICAGO (AP) — Even Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer grew concerned while the Cardinal kept missing its shots — over and over again.
Not Alanna Smith and company. They figured they would find a way at the end.
Smith and Stanford outlasted Missouri State for a 55-46 victory on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament, sending the cold-shooting Cardinal back to the Elite Eight for the third time in four years.
Stanford shot a season-low 25 percent (17 for 68) in its second-lowest scoring game. But Smith and Anna Wilson supplied just enough offense, and the Cardinal used its superior length to hold the 11th-seeded Lady Bears to 25.4 percent shooting (16 for 63), also a season low for the last double-digit seed left in March.
“I think the feeling on the team was we weren’t worried,” said Smith, who finished with 13 points. “We know that we can hit those shots, and we weren’t today, so we had to go to something else.”
VanDerveer seemed to get a kick out of Smith’s confidence.
“I don’t know what game she was at,” VanDerveer cracked. “I mean, wow. We just — we tried a lot of different things. We tried a lot of different people, and we struggled.”
Next up for No. 2 seed Stanford (31-4) is defending national champion Notre Dame on Monday in the Chicago Regional final. The Fighting Irish advanced with an 87-80 victory over Texas A&M.
“We know it will be a big challenge, but I have a lot of confidence in our team,” VanDerveer said. “We know we’ll have to play better.”
Danielle Gitzen had 14 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State, which had won seven in a row. Jasmine Franklin finished with 11 points and 10 boards.
It was Missouri State’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 since Jackie Stiles led the Missouri Valley Conference team to the Final Four in 2001.
“Stanford is a great team, and they’re very long, and I think that it definitely was disruptive having their long arms and getting into passes,” Gitzen said, “but I think also we got good looks. We just couldn’t hit them at the end of the day.”
The Lady Bears closed to 38-35 on Gitzen’s jumper with 1:04 left in the third quarter. But the Cardinal responded with an 11-1 run.
“We weren’t going to come in here and back down,” Missouri State coach Kelly Harper said. “Somebody was going to have to beat us. Stanford beat us. They had to work hard to do it.”
NOTRE DAME 87, TEXAS A&M 80: Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 34 points, Jessica Shepard added 24 points and 14 rebounds, and defending national champion Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the Sweet 16.
Ogunbowale scored 12 in the final 6:45 to help the top-seeded Fighting Irish (33-3) advance to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine years.
Ogunbowale, the Irish’s career scoring leader, surpassed her previous high of 32 points. Shepard dominated down low, and Notre Dame got a sweet repeat to go with its 12th straight win.
Chennedy Carter led Texas A&M (26-8) with a season-high 35 points in another impressive NCAA performance.
BAYLOR 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 68: Baylor reached the Elite Eight for the fifth time in six years with another dominant performance, drubbing South Carolina in the Greensboro Regional semifinals.
Didi Richards scored a career-high 25 points, and Lauren Cox added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the No. 1 overall seed. The Bears shot 52 percent to win their 26th straight game and blow out South Carolina for the second time this season.
Kalani Brown had 18 points and 10 boards, and Juicy Landrum and Chloe Jackson each finished with 12 points for the Bears (34-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.