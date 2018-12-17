Try 1 month for 99¢
Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir released a statement early Sunday morning apologizing for an insensitive drawing that was shown on a whiteboard in the Cardinal locker room following Saturday's volleyball national championship in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stanford has reached out to Nebraska to "express our sincerest apologies," hours after an insensitive drawing was seen on a whiteboard inside the Cardinal's locker room Saturday night.

A photo, originally shared on social media by the NCAA Volleyball Twitter account, showed two Stanford players returning to their locker room following the Cardinal's five-set win against Nebraska in the NCAA Division I national championship in Minneapolis. A whiteboard drawing appeared to show the Stanford tree mascot pointing a gun and making a crude gesture toward Herbie Husker. The words "to hell the Huskers" can be seen written on the board.

The NCAA Volleyball account deleted the tweet/photo minutes later, but it was screenshotted and shared on social media late Saturday and Sunday.

Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir released a statement early Sunday morning.

"We are aware of a picture taken in our team's locker room following the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship and posted on social media," Muir said hours after Stanford won its eighth national championship. "The image in the background of the picture is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Stanford University. We have reached out to our colleagues at Nebraska to express our sincerest apologies to the university and its women's volleyball program. We regret detracting from what was otherwise a great night for the sport of women's volleyball."

