JOHNSTON, Iowa – Once a linebacker, always a linebacker.
Amani Jones may be lining up on as edge on the Iowa defense this fall, but don’t even suggest that the Hawkeye senior is playing a defensive end position.
“I’m a linebacker, not an end,’’ Jones said Saturday after joining Iowa seniors in hosting two sessions of a youth clinic at Johnston Middle School. “I may line up on the edge, but I’m not putting my hand down. That’s for other guys. I’m a linebacker.’’
That works for Hawkeye coaches, who are looking for ways to blend the high-energy defender into Iowa’s plans for the fall.
He made the first start of his career at middle linebacker last fall in the season opener against Northern Illinois but too much adrenaline and too many mistakes left Jones watching the action from the sidelines by halftime.
Jack Hockaday emerged at the position, but Jones was back on the field four games later in a brief reserve role at Minnesota that ended when he was called for targeting in the final minute of the game.
After sitting out the following game, Jones eventually was relegated to putting his 5-foot-11, 242-pound frame to work on special teams.
“It was tough, getting a chance to start and then having to watch,’’ Jones said. “I can’t be beneficial to the team if I’m not on the field.’’
He finished his junior season with 22 tackles, most accumulated on special teams, but did record two tackles for a loss and one sack.
Jones also found himself with plenty of time to learn.
He chose to pursue the same approach that had served him well throughout his career, both at Iowa and during his prep career at Chicago Phillips.
“I’ve learned to always be a positive person,’’ Jones said. “If you’re down or hurt, it doesn’t do any good to let it eat at you. Stay positive, support the guys around you, make the most of it and keep working. That’s not always easy, but the positive energy, it will get you through things.’’
Spring practices provided Jones with a fresh start.
He began at weakside linebacker, a spot Djimon Colbert filled last season and as Hawkeye coaches began to experiment with utilizing a linebacker in place of a defensive end to add quickness and utilize experienced depth, Jones found a new role.
“I can see myself there,’’ Jones said. “I’m 6-foot, not 6-6, so I really can’t be an end, but I can put my speed to good use on the edge and make some plays. It’s a good position.’’
Jones suffered a high ankle sprain early in the spring practices, though, leaving him with a walking boot on his right foot that he welcomes the chance to shed Monday.
“I’ll be good to go in June,’’ Jones said. “It’s a little setback, but I’ve kept working and I’m ready to get back out there.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz is ready for that as well.
“He missed some important work this spring, so he’ll be playing a little catch-up when we get back at it,’’ Ferentz said, adding that coaches like the potential Jones brings to the edge as Iowa studies potential lineup combinations which would allow the Hawkeyes to put their top 11 defenders on the field.
“He’s a high-energy guy and he plays that way. If we can find a way to make it work, he can help our team.’’
That includes continued contributions on special teams.
Jones welcomes those opportunities as well.
“I enjoy playing the game and helping whatever way I can,’’ he said. “Special teams, I enjoy doing those and doing what I can on defense.’’
Whether that involves him playing at the weakside position or remaining standing while playing on the edge, Jones welcomes the opportunity.
“To me, it’s always been about helping the team any way I can,’’ he said. “I just want to be out there, wherever they want to put me.’’
Just don’t ask this stand-up guy to put his hand on the ground.
“I have to draw the line somewhere,’’ he said, flashing a smile. “I do think my quickness that lets me play linebacker, I can use it in a good way coming off the edge.’’
IOWA ITEMS
The newbie: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he “couldn’t be happier’’ with the addition of veteran coach Jay Niemann to the staff as an assistant defensive line coach.
The 58-year-old Avoca, Iowa native has spent the past eight years working as a defensive coordinator, five at Northern Illinois before spending the past three at Rutgers. His resume includes stops as an assistant at Washington, Northern Iowa and Drake in addition to working as the head coach at Simpson College.
“About the only negative we could find was that he played at Iowa State,’’ Ferentz joked. “He’s a tremendous person who knows the state of Iowa.’’
Shared responsibilities: Niemann replaces Reese Morgan on the Iowa staff and Ferentz wasn’t joking when he suggested that it would take multiple coaches to replace the 19-year assistant.
Four coaches been assigned to split up Morgan’s former instate recruiting responsibilities.
LeVar Woods will have expanded duties in northwest Iowa, Kelvin Bell will add territory in northeast Iowa, Niemann will work the central and eastern parts of the state while Brian Ferentz will have an expanded role in eastern Iowa.
A day in the sun: For the second straight year, the seniors on Iowa’s football team chose to host a one-day youth camp as their “senior project,’’ an annual collaborative effort organized by the team.
The Hawkeyes led several hundred elementary school-aged youths through a series of drills that filled the turf playing surface at Johnston Junior High.
“It’s been a lot of fun,’’ said Nate Stanley, who joined fellow senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt in working with boys and girls in attendance in a passing drill. “It reminds me of when I was a little kid, coming out to things like this and learning the game.’’
Back in the fall: Ferentz said running back Henry Geil did not participate in the final practices of the spring with the Hawkeyes but is expected to rejoin the team for fall camp.
