Sports briefs

Basketball
- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its first-team All-America team on Tuesday, which included University of Iowa junior center Luka Garza.
Garza has earned consensus first-team All-America status as a result of being voted to All-America first teams by the NBAC, Sporting News, AP, and United States Basketball Writers Association). Garza joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as consensus first team All-Americans.
- Iowa State women's basketball sophomore guard Ashley Joens was named a regional finalist for the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches All-America honors on Wednesday. Joens is the 12th different Cyclone to earn WBCA District All-America honors.
The Iowa City native put together one of the best seasons in school history and the best sophomore campaign. Joens finished the season first in the Big 12 in scoring and 11th in the nation, averaging 20.5 points per game, while her 10.5 rebounds ranked third in the Big 12.
- Dayton's Obi Toppin is headed to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking as a redshirt sophomore.
Toppin tweeted his decision Wednesday, a day after he was honored as The Associated Press' men's college basketball player of the year. The Flyers' Anthony Grant was voted coach of the year.
“Thank you Flyer Nation. Love you always,” Toppin tweeted.
Toppin, who was a late bloomer in high school and didn't get much recruiting notice, led the way in one of Dayton's greatest seasons. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and punctuated each game with a variety of dunks.
The 6-foot-9 forward was a unanimous choice for the AP All-America first team. He beat Iowa's Luke Garza for player of the year honors.
Olympics
- Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world's biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that's been cemented into the calendar for more than a century.
The Tokyo Games, slated for 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and at a reported cost of $28 billion, had been scheduled to start July 24. They will now be pushed into 2021 on dates to be determined.
They will still be called the 2020 Olympics — a symbolic gesture that the International Olympic Committee hopes will allow the games to “stand as a beacon of hope.”
Baseball
- New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard became the latest big-name pitcher to need Tommy John surgery, joining the Yankees' Luis Severino and Boston's Chris Sale.
New York said Tuesday that Syndergaard needs reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament and will miss the season that's been put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate on the right-hander today.
Football
- The Panthers have officially signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity last week because the team doesn't release financial terms of a contract.
Bridgewater replaces 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.
The Panthers also announced they have signed former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year contract. Walker is expected to battle for the backup QB spot with last year's third-round draft pick Will Grier.
